BSN Sports Swim Team of the Week: Team Santa Monica

While meets are largely on hold worldwide right now due to the effects of COVID-19, and many teams are just getting back to practices, we still want to highlight and celebrate swim teams from around the country. This week’s BSN Sports Swim Team of the Week hails from the talent-rich Southern California area. Team Santa Monica is a year-round USA team “dedicated to developing young athletes into the best teammates, swimmers and people that they can be.”

Team Santa Monica has been around since 1955, and in the last decade alone, the team has produced multiple National Team members from several countries, seen open water swimmer Jordan Wilimovsky make two US Olympic Teams, and has put several coaches onto the Team USA staff.

We spoke to head coach Mohammad Khadembashi to get a sense of what makes Team Santa Monica special, as well as some of his thoughts on coaching in general. Khadembashi says his coaching philosophy is simply, “Developing athletes for Long Term Success.”