Brouard Pops 53.6 100 Back, Desplanches Edges Former WJR-Holder in 4IM in Nice

2021 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

Friday, February 5 – Sunday, February 7

Nice, France

LCM (50m)

Meet Information

Results

The future of France’s backstroke battled tonight in the men’s 100 back, as Yohann Ndoye Brouard followed up his 53.88 prelims swim with a 53.60 lifetime best tonight. Brouard won against Mewen Tomac, who’s a year below him; Tomac was second in 53.97, while Greek record-holder Apostolos Christou nabbed third (53.99).

Brouard improves upon his old best by .20, and he moves closer to eclipsing the #3 performer in French history, which is Tomac at 53.29. He now sits #9 in the world rankings this season, just .05 behind world record-holder Ryan Murphy’s 53.55 from the Pro Swim Series – San Antonio last month.

The men’s 400 free tonight in Nice ended in fireworks, as the top three finishers all hit 3:50’s. Hungarian teenager Gabor Zombori emerged victor, winning with a time of 3:50.09 ahead of Greece’s Konstantinos Englezakis (3:50.42) and Hungarian star Kristof Milak (3:50.09). France’s Marc-Antoine Olivier was a close fourth, posting a 3:51.05.

The 400 IM came down to a close finish, as Swiss record-holder Jeremy Desplanches just barely held off the charge from Apostolos Papastamos, born in 2001. Desplanches took the win at 4:15.26, just ahead of Papastamos, the former world junior record-holder, who was 4:15.81. Hungary’s Peter Bernek also dipped under 4:20, going 4:19.33.

In the women’s 100 fly, Greek record-holder Anna Ntountounaki dropped a big 57.86, rattling her own national record of 57.77 from 2018. That’s still a fantastic swim for her in January, well outside of the summer championship season, and she jumps to the #10 ranking internationally this season. 2003-born Frenchwoman Lilou Ressencourt broke a minute for second place, going 59.96.

Melanie Henique cracked 25 seconds in the 50 free, winning over countrymate Charlotte Bonnet, 24.90 to 25.18. Henique set the French record in this race in her 24.34 outing at the French Elite Nationals in December.

France got another win in the men’s 50 fly, as Maxime Grousset swam another 23.3 (this time a 23.38, adding .07 from prelims) for the victory. Dylan Carter was second in 24.07.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS