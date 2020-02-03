British Olympic Association Reveals New ‘Over-The-Top’ Broadcast Platform

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has announced a new method for fans of Olympic and Paralympic sport to be able to watch live content from around the world. In collaboration with UK Sport and the British Paralympic Association, BOA has revealed a new Over-The-Top (OTT) broadcast platform, backed by nearly two years of thorough development.

The concept has been developed in conjunction with advertising network Omnicom Group, led by their sports consultancy, Fuse, with the ambition of launching the platform after the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, reads the release.

In general, OTT are media streaming services delivering content directly to viewers via the Internet as opposed to cable, satellite television and other traditional means. OTT services are typically access via websites, apps, digital media players or televisions with integrated Smart TV platforms.

Per the BOA’s announcement, its OTT service has secured over 2600 hours of content across 26 sports, including British Swimming. Behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and original features will also be made available providing unparalleled access to the transformational journeys of the UK’s Olympic and Paralympic heroes.

Dominic Coles has been appointed as Chair of the newly-incorporated GB Sport Media, the organization which will manage the platform.

Coles said: “I am delighted and honoured to be asked to lead this exciting and ground-breaking new venture, transforming the coverage of the some of the best of British sport. I have been privileged to have worked with Olympic and Paralympic sports throughout my career at both the BBC and Discovery, and to have helped bring Team GB and ParalympicsGB’s remarkable achievements in recent Games to our screens.

“Now, for the first time, there will be a single destination for many of these sports between Games, giving fans the opportunity to continue to follow their heroes and rising stars as they compete for domestic and international honours.”

Andy Anson, CEO of the British Olympic Association, said: “This venture is a great demonstration of the strength of relationships across the British Olympic and Paralympic network and the importance of different sports bodies coming together to pool rights to create meaningful scale. The BOA will support this excellent initiative to the fullest extent possible.”

Mike Sharrock, CEO of the British Paralympic Association, added: “GB Sport Media is a great example of what can be achieved when we work together to promote the incredible array of sporting talent we have in the UK. This innovative approach will give the British public the opportunity to follow their Paralympic and Olympic heroes like never before; getting to know their personalities while also presenting more opportunities to follow the action than ever before.

“It is a wonderful way to showcase Paralympic sport and bring its unique appeal to as wide an audience as possible.”

UK Sport CEO, Sally Munday, said: “We are hugely excited about the opportunity that GB Sport Media presents for sports fans to watch their favourite Olympic and Paralympic sports more often. This collaboration of over 20 sports is a great example of the collective power of the UK high performance system to work together to drive increased exposure and financial sustainability for sport.”

The following organisations have assigned rights to GB Sport Media: