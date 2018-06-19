Britain Announces Synchonized Swimming Roster for Glasgow 2018

Courtesy: British Swimming

Twelve synchronized swimmers have been named in Britain’s squad for Glasgow 2018.

The line-up includes 17-year-old Kate Shortman, winner of four National Championship titles in 2016 and 2017, and was part of the Technical Team and Free Team who came eighth at the last European Championships in 2016. She will be taking on solo, duet and team competition.

Joining her in multiple events is Isabelle Thorpe, her teammate in the duet event.

A special pool is being built for the competition at the Scotstoun Sports Complex in Glasgow, which is usually home to tennis courts.

The full team listing is:

Ilaria Brandimarte – Team

Millicent Costello – Team

Mimi Gray – Team

Greta Hampson – Team

Cerys Hughes – Team

Daniella Lloyd – Team

Daisy Rushton – Team

Kate Shortman – Solo, Duet and Team

Harriette Smith – Team

Abigail Taylor – Team

Isabelle Thorpe – Duet and Team

Victoria Usher – Team

Schedule

3rd August

Team Free Preliminary

Duet Technical Final and medal ceremony

Mixed Duet Technical Final and medal ceremony

4th August

Duet Free Preliminary

Team Free Final and medal ceremony

5th August

Solo Free Preliminary

Free Combination Final and medal ceremony

6th August

Solo Technical Final and medal ceremony

Team Technical Final and medal ceremony

7th August

Duet Free Final

Mixed Duet Free Final

Duet Free Medal Ceremony

Mixed Duet Free Medal Ceremony

Solo Free Final and medal ceremony

