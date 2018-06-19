Britain Announces Synchonized Swimming Roster for Glasgow 2018

Courtesy: British Swimming
Twelve synchronized swimmers have been named in Britain’s squad for Glasgow 2018.
The line-up includes 17-year-old Kate Shortman, winner of four National Championship titles in 2016 and 2017, and was part of the Technical Team and Free Team who came eighth at the last European Championships in 2016. She will be taking on solo, duet and team competition.
Joining her in multiple events is Isabelle Thorpe, her teammate in the duet event.
A special pool is being built for the competition at the Scotstoun Sports Complex in Glasgow, which is usually home to tennis courts.
The full team listing is:
- Ilaria Brandimarte – Team
- Millicent Costello – Team
- Mimi Gray – Team
- Greta Hampson – Team
- Cerys Hughes – Team
- Daniella Lloyd – Team
- Daisy Rushton – Team
- Kate Shortman – Solo, Duet and Team
- Harriette Smith – Team
- Abigail Taylor – Team
- Isabelle Thorpe – Duet and Team
- Victoria Usher – Team
Schedule
3rd August
Team Free Preliminary
Duet Technical Final and medal ceremony
Mixed Duet Technical Final and medal ceremony
4th August
Duet Free Preliminary
Team Free Final and medal ceremony
5th August
Solo Free Preliminary
Free Combination Final and medal ceremony
6th August
Solo Technical Final and medal ceremony
Team Technical Final and medal ceremony
7th August
Duet Free Final
Mixed Duet Free Final
Duet Free Medal Ceremony
Mixed Duet Free Medal Ceremony
Solo Free Final and medal ceremony
Limited tickets are still available by clicking here.
Leave a Reply