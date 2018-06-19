Britain Announces Synchonized Swimming Roster for Glasgow 2018

Twelve synchronized swimmers have been named in Britain’s squad for Glasgow 2018.

The line-up includes 17-year-old Kate Shortman, winner of four National Championship titles in 2016 and 2017, and was part of the Technical Team and Free Team who came eighth at the last European Championships in 2016. She will be taking on solo, duet and team competition.

Joining her in multiple events is Isabelle Thorpe, her teammate in the duet event.

A special pool is being built for the competition at the Scotstoun Sports Complex in Glasgow, which is usually home to tennis courts.

 

The full team listing is:

  • Ilaria Brandimarte – Team
  • Millicent Costello – Team
  • Mimi Gray – Team
  • Greta Hampson – Team
  • Cerys Hughes – Team
  • Daniella Lloyd – Team
  • Daisy Rushton – Team
  • Kate Shortman – Solo, Duet and Team
  • Harriette Smith – Team
  • Abigail Taylor – Team
  • Isabelle Thorpe – Duet and Team
  • Victoria Usher – Team

 

Schedule

3rd August

Team Free Preliminary

Duet Technical Final and medal ceremony

Mixed Duet Technical Final and medal ceremony

 

4th August

Duet Free Preliminary

Team Free Final and medal ceremony

 

5th August

Solo Free Preliminary

Free Combination Final and medal ceremony

 

6th August

Solo Technical Final and medal ceremony

Team Technical Final and medal ceremony

 

7th August

Duet Free Final

Mixed Duet Free Final

Duet Free Medal Ceremony

Mixed Duet Free Medal Ceremony

Solo Free Final and medal ceremony

 

