Brighten Up Your Valentine’s Day with Funky Trunks, Funkita Collection

Courtesy: Way Funky Company, a SwimSwam partner.

Australian swimwear company Funky Trunks and Funkita are back and brighter than ever with their new collection On The Surface. With over 25 new prints in a huge range of styles – including brand new Funkita style Twisted One Piece – you’ll be sure to find the perfect pair to get you in the pool, no matter the weather. And, with the special Valentine’s Day launch, it’s the perfect time to buy some new swimwear for your special someone, especially if that special someone is you.

Check out On The Surface below and scroll down to see the details of how to score new Funky Trunks and Funkitas for yourself and your Funky Valentine.

Whether you’re all loved up or loving the solo life, Funky Trunks and Funkita are here to sweeten up your Valentine’s Day. For the chance to win new Funky Trunks or Funkitas for you and your valentine simply click here and enter the comp on our Facebook page and tag someone who is brightening up your Valentine’s Day this year.

Check out Funkita on Swimoutlet here.

Check out Funky Trunks on Swimoutlet here.