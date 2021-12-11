Brent Nowicki Details His Journey So Far As FINA’s Chief Executive

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Brent Nowicki’s been the new FINA Executive Director about six months. He’s young, only 42 years old, with an impressive resume. As expected he’s bringing a lot of energy and changes to FINA. Brent’s managing an extremely jam-packed calendar, and it appears he’s striving to package tentpole aquatic events as spectacles. The upcoming World Championships in Abu Dhabi will provided much needed data to determine if spectacle events can work—be a cost-benefit and be bigger driver of TV rights. Brent’s transparent on this topic. SwimSwam will touchback with him to learn more about these results.

From all appearances, FINA has traditionally been very elite focused, managing the biggest events on the aquatic calendar, however, FINA has been and will be developing at the grassroots level. Brent will share more on this topic in the spring of 2022.

SwimSwam Head of Production Coleman Hodges will be on the ground in Abu Dhabi complimenting SwimSwam complete coverage of the SC World Championships.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.