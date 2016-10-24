Breaststroker Victoria Postmus Gives Verbal to Michigan State

UPDATE on July 13, 2017: Victoria Postmus “will not be attending MSU” and, as a result, will not be swimming in college.

Victoria Postmus’ verbal commitment to Michigan State University will send her 75 miles east on Interstate 96 next year.

“I loved the coaching staff and the members of the team from the moment i walked on campus. the academic programs were amazing and it will be the perfect home for me for the next four years.”

Postmus is from Byron Center, Michigan, about an hour and a half west of East Lansing. She swims for Byron Center Aquatics and specializes in breaststroke and IM, but as she tells SwimSwam, she “can swim a variety of things.” She won the 200y breast at the 2016 Michigan Swimming LSC Championships (SCY) in March, and was an A-finalist in the 100y free, 100y breast ,and 100y fly.

Swimming for Byron Center High School at the 2015 Michigan Girls Division 1 State Championships last fall, she was a finalist in both the 200 IM and 100 fly. Her best SCY times are:

100 breast – 1:05.03

200 breast – 2:19.91

200 IM – 2:06.12

100 fly – 57.60

100 free – 52.06

