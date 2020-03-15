Breaststroker Chris Rieseberg to Swim for Ithaca in 2020-21

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Hanover, New Hampshire’s Chris Rieseberg has announced his commitment to Ithaca College’s class of 2024. Rieseberg is a senior at Hanover High School and a member of , whose former head coach Dorsi Raynolds was a 16-time All-American swimmer at Ithaca under Coach Markwardt.

“I am honored and grateful to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Ithaca College! I chose Ithaca College because of its high-end academics and athletics. Coach Markwardt and Armitage were very welcoming and the culture is enthusiastic and competitive. I look forward to improving as a student and as an athlete in the years to come. GO BOMBERS!!!!!”

Rieseberg specializes in breaststroke, IM and freestyle. He is a 4-time New Hampshire Division 2 state finalist in the 100 breast. Most recently he was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:01.94) and placed 3rd in the 100 breast (1:00.46) at the 2020 NHIAA D2 State Meet. He also swam on the 200 medley (27.06 breast) and 400 free (49.32 anchor) relays.

In club swimming, Rieseberg has made strides over the last year. In the B final of the 100 breast at the 2019 New England Senior Championships in December, he dropped 2 seconds and broke 1:00 for the first time. He also improved his 50 free time. Earlier this month at the New England 15-18 Age Group Championships he earned new PBs in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 58.69

200 breast – 2:12.53

50 free – 22.63

100 free – 50.64

200 IM – 2:00.58

Rieseberg would have been top-4 on the Bombers’ roster this year in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM. His best times would have made him an A finalist in the 100 breast, a B finalist in the 200 breast, and a C finalist in the 200 IM at 2020 Liberty League Championships, where the Ithaca men finished second behind Rensselaer.

