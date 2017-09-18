Breaststroke/IMer Sydnee Emerson Makes Verbal Pledge to the Boilermakers

Goshen, Indiana-native Sydnee Emerson has announced her verbal commitment to swim for Purdue University beginning in the 2018-19 season. She will join recent commit Tessa Wrightson in the class of 2022.

“Extremely blessed to say that I have verbally committed to swim next year at Purdue! BOILER UP 💛🚂🏊🏻‍♀️”

Emerson is a senior at Northridge High School in Middlebury, Indiana. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she was a finalist in both the 200 IM and 100 fly at 2017 IHSAA Girls Swimming/Diving Championship in February. She placed tenth in both individual events and swam legs on Northridge’s 200 medley relay (splitting a 25.67 butterfly) and 400 free relay (52.60), helping propel the Raiders to a sixth-place team finish.

Emerson swims year-round for Northridge Area Swimming Association. She was a top-8 finisher in the 100/200 breast, 200 fly, and 200/400 IM, and a B finalist in the 100 fly, at Indiana Swimming Senior State Short Course Championships in March. She wrapped up her long course season competing in the 100/200 breaststrokes at Summer Junior Nationals.

Top SCY times:

200 IM – 2:02.91

400 IM – 4:22.08

100 breast – 1:04.53

200 breast – 2:22.11

100 fly – 56.20

200 fly – 2:03.43

Extremely blessed to say that I have verbally committed to swim next year at Purdue! BOILER UP 💛🚂🏊🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Rdsy5QkHua — Sydnee Emerson (@SydneeNE) September 17, 2017

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].