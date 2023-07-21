Breaststroke and Freestyler Will Taylor Commits to Alabama For Fall 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Will Taylor from Savannah, Georgia has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at Alabama beginning in fall 2023.

“Humbled to announce my commitment to swim and study at The University of Alabama! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for helping me get to where I am today. This has been the dream for a long time, and I can’t wait to get to work! RTR‼️”

Taylor swims for The Baylor School out of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He also attended The Baylor School, one of the top high school programs in the country.

This past spring, Taylor earned numerous ‘A’ final swims at the Tennessee High School State Championships. He finished fourth in the 50 free in a 21.01 as well as fifth in the 100 breast in a 56.71. Notably, both were personal best times.

At the beginning of March, Taylor improved upon his new best times while at the Southern Premier. There he swam a 20.91 in the 50 free, 45.98 in the 100 free, and a 56.09 in the 100 breast.

Taylor had huge improvements over the last year as his personal best prior to this past season was a 57.66 in the 100 breast and a 21.32 in the 50 free.

Taylor’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 20.91

100 free: 45.98

100 breast: 56.09

The Alabama men finished seventh out of 10 teams at the 2023 SEC Championships. It took times of 19.75 in the 50 free and 53.90 in the 100 breast to earn a spot in finals at the meet.

Alabama graduates their top breaststroker Derek Maas who is headed to medical school this fall. Maas’ best time was a 51.05 this past season. The team’s top 50 freestyler Tim Korstanje just finished up his freshman season.

Taylor joins the class of 2027 along with Connor Carlile, Zarek Wilson, Ben Kutufaris, Colin Cosgrove, Tommy Hagar, and Luke Sullivan.

