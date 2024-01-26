Following the high diving events at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, the best high diving athletes have another high-profile international event on their 2024 calendar as Brazil’s capital city hosts from 11-13 October.

“This year will be the first time we’ve competed in a World Aquatics event in Brazil which is cool. I’m passionate about growing our sport and introducing it to new fans because I know they’ll love it. So come and join us!” said Constantin Popovici of Romania, the reigning men’s high diving world champion.

Brasília | Global Qualifying Event for the World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025

More than 50 of the world’s best male and female high divers will meet in Brasília, a treasured UNESCO World Heritage site as the aquatics daredevils look to seal their qualification for the World Aquatics Championships – Singapore 2025.

Following the high diving’s 2013 world championships debut in Barcelona, the sport will once again be featured at the 2025 Worlds. High Diving World Cup marks Brazil’s 24th time hosting a World Aquatics event and the first time for the sport of high diving.

“As high divers, we know that people really enjoy engaging with our performances. It’s always really exciting to perform in front of new fans, and new places with new backdrops,” said Australia’s Rhiannan Iffland, the three-time defending women’s high diving winner at the World Aquatics Championships. “Whether we’re diving from a structure or a bridge, we will all be bringing our A-games to the World Cup.”

World Aquatics President Husain Al-Musallam expressed his delight with Brazil hosting High Diving events for the first time.

“We couldn’t be happier to bring the daredevil divers of World Aquatics to the fantastic city of Brasília. We know this thrilling sport will provide intense entertainment to the people of the city and far beyond. Having a new host step up for 2024 shows how this sport is progressing globally.”

Brasília World Cup Set to Also Host the World Aquatics Junior High Diving World Championships

The Brasília events will also serve as the first-ever World Aquatics Junior High Diving Championships. Junior divers aged 17-18 will compete from 15m and divers aged 15-16 will perform from 12m.

Helping the next generation of high divers progress in the sport is former world champion and current World Aquatics High Diving Chair Orlando Duque.

“It’s been incredible taking these young high divers under my wings. This sport resonates with younger athletes and has the potential to reach a much greater audience,” Duque said. “The progression of dives that these athletes undertake and execute just keeps improving. The World Cup athletes show what is currently possible while these young guys and gals are pushing the sport forward to what is ultimately achievable diving from the 27m and 20m above the water.

“I couldn’t be more excited about today’s announcement,” added Duque. “The High Diving World Cup 2024 season provides an ideal competition pathway from the World Aquatics Championships in Doha 2024 to Singapore 2025 while also bringing the next-gen into closer contact with their high diving heroes.”