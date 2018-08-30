Brandeis Tabs Wheaton Assistant Nicole Carter as Head Coach

Courtesy: Brandeis Athletics

WALTHAM, Mass. – Brandeis University has announced that Nicole Carter has been named as the University’s head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving.

“Nicole brings a reputation of high energy, excellent organizational skills and a strong commitment to her athletes,” said Acting Director of Athletics Jim Zotz, a Brandeis Hall of Fame swimming and diving coach himself. “She has been a significant factor in the success of the Wheaton program in recent years, and I am confident she can continue that success at Brandeis, both in and out of the pool.”

“I would like to first thank Acting Athletic Director Jim Zotz and the entire search committee for trusting me with the future of Brandeis Swimming and Diving,” said Carter. “I am honored to join the Brandeis family and believe in the values and the mission of the athletics department. I look forward to working with our student-athletes to develop a team culture of support and success both in the pool and across campus. I am also excited for the opportunity to coach against and alongside some of the best programs in the country in the ultra-competitive UAA.”

Carter is a 2002 graduate of Wheaton College, where she has been an assistant coach for the past eight seasons. As an assistant at Wheaton, she helped the Lyons to increasing success at the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) championships, culminating in a runner-up finish for the women’s team in 2018. In addition, Wheaton sent eight men and women to the 2018 Division III Championships. Carter coached a two-time NEWMAC Women’s Swimmer of the Year, and the 2018 NEWMAC Rookie of the Year. Her athletes earned Academic All-NEWMAC honors 32 times, reached the Dean’s List 90 times and included one Fulbright Scholar.

In addition to her time as an assistant at Wheaton, Carter also served as the head coach at Evolution Aquatics in Westborough, Massachusetts. She created the Evolution Aquatics program in 2010 and went on to produce two All-Americans, four Junior National swimmers and five Massachusetts State champions. In London in 2012, Carter coached Dorian McMenemy, who became the first woman to represent the Dominican Republic at the Olympics.

Carter received her B.A. in psychology from Wheaton in 2002. She was the team’s co-captain and served as chair of the Wheaton Captain’s Council.

WHAT THEY ARE SAYING ABOUT NICOLE CARTER

John Sutyak, Director of Athletics, Wheaton College:

“Brandeis University is getting an excellent coach and mentor for its student-athletes with the hire of Nicole Carter. She has been a tremendous asset to not only our swimming & diving program over the past nine seasons, but our the entire Wheaton Community. As a coach, she has been a part of a staff that has helped to lead our programs to new heights in the pool at the conference and national levels, in addition to her and Barrett working to cultivate our swimming and diving alumni into one of our more loyal athletic alumni groups at Wheaton. I am looking forward to following the success of Brandeis swimming & diving under Nicole’s leadership.”

Barrett Roberts, Head Swimming and Diving Coach, Wheaton College: “Brandeis Swimming and Diving is getting a true leader whose work ethic is only surpassed by her commitment to student success and well-being. Nicole has been an invaluable member of our coaching staff, and she deserves a lot of credit for not only our recent success at the conference and national level, but more importantly for our program’s culture change which enabled that success. I can’t wait to see what BUSDT will accomplish under her guidance!”