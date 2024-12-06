Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Bradley Dunham Reflects on Epic Get Out Swim While He Uses US Open as “Retirement Meet”

2024 U.S. Open Championships

Georgia NCAA All-American and graduate Bradley Dunham took the win in the 500 Free last night in 4:17.76, the 2nd fastest swim of his career in the event. Needing jaw surgery soon and having used his NCAA eligibility, Dunham is planning on US Open to be his last meet as a competitive swimmer. While reflecting on his career, he shares a Get Out swim story that preceded arguably the best swim of his career.

