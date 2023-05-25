Brad Shannon Named First Full-Time Head Swim Coach At William Peace

Courtesy: William Peace Athletics

RALEIGH, NC — William Peace University athletics is excited to announce Brad Shannon as the program’s first full-time Head Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach.

Shannon stated, “The athletes at WPU Swimming have established a strong foundation, and I am eager to join them and compete to achieve even greater success. I feel incredibly grateful and excited to become part of the WPU community, and I want to express my appreciation to Claude Shields for extending this opportunity to me. Go Pacers!”

Shannon was most recently the Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swim Coach at the University of Rochester beginning in 2019. While at Rochester, he helped lead the team to 7 new school records, 46 CSCAA Scholar Americans, and over 90 All-Time Top 10 performances. Shannon received a Bachelor of Science from The Ohio State University in 2019, where he was also a Big Ten Scholar Athlete from 2015-2019 and a USA Swimming Olympic Trail Qualifier in 2016. He later received his Masters of Science in Applied Exercise Science in December of 2022.

Interim Athletic Director Claude Shields stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Brad to Raleigh. During our search, he emerged as the perfect fit to become our first-ever full time swim coach at William Peace. The future is bright for WPU swimming!”