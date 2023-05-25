Summer Juniors Qualifier Kyla Foxhoven Sends Verbal to Trinity Tigers (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Summer Juniors-level breaststroker Kyla Foxhoven has announced her decision to stay in-state and continue her academic and athletic career at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas. She will join the Tigers in the fall of 2023.

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continuing my academic and athletic career at Trinity University! Thank you to all my coaches and coach Cathleen for making this possible. Can’t wait to be a Tiger for the next four years”

Foxhoven is a current senior at Westlake High School in Austin, Texas. She trains year-round with Austin Swim Club and most recently represented them at the College Station Sectionals in March. There, Foxhoven dropped a lifetime-best 50 free time of 23.98 on ASC’s 20th place 200 free relay. She also blasted a season-best 100 breast time of 1:05.00.

The Austin native’s lifetime best 100 breast time is from the 2020 UIL 6A State Championship where she placed third (1:02.74). Since then, she placed second in the event at the 2021 UIL 6A states (1:04.12). At the 2023 state meet, she had a lighter event lineup and helped Westlake to a third-place finish in the 200 free relay by dropping a 23.68 on the second leg.

She now holds a Summer Juniors time in the 100 breast, Winter Juniors in the 200 breast, and Futures times in the 200 IM and 50 free.

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 1:02.74

200 breast – 2:16.17

200 IM – 2:04.58

50 free – 23.98

100 free – 53.06

Trinity is a private university that competes in Division III of the NCAA. Foxhoven’s best 100 breast time would have won the 2023 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Championship ‘A’ final by nearly 1.5 seconds. She also would have won the 200 breast by nearly one second, placed second in the 200 IM, and third in both the 50 free and 100 free.

While her 100 breast, 200 breast, and 200 IM times are from 2020–at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic–she has shown recent improvement in sprint freestyle and there’s no telling what Foxhoven can do in a new, collegiate environment with strong training partners.

Trinity did not graduate any of their top talent in Foxhoven’s events, making for some elite training groups next season. At last season’s SCAC Championships, sophomore Josie Gillentine won the 100 breast (1:04.37) and placed third in 200 IM, freshman Neely Burns won the 200 breast (2:17.35) and the 200 IM (2:03.48), and junior Emma Hagan won the 50 free (23.57) and 100 free (51.89).

Trinity women are coming off their 20th consecutive SCAC Championship title win last season under head coach Cathleen Pruden. With a small but strong class of 2027 verbal commitments so far of Foxhoven, Julia Carter, and Allison Ortiz–all Texas natives–the Tigers look to continue to defend their SCAC crown.

