Borjigin, Sebring Trade Wins As Poolesville Wins MD 1A-3A Titles

Poolesville won its eight consecutive boys title and fifth consecutive girls title in Maryland’s class 1A-3A.

Full results

Girls Meet

Poolesville junior Moshelle Borjigin and Damascus freshman Carly Sebring exchanged wins as their teams battled for Maryland’s 1A-3A state title. Sebring wound up winning 4 events to Borjgin’s three, but Borjigin’s Poolesville team triumphed overall.

Right out of the gate, Borjigin led off Poolesville’s 200 medley relay, which won in 1:52.58 with Borjgin, Helena Narisu, Sophie Elliott and Miranda Liu. In the very next event, Borjigin won the 200 free handily, going 1:54.15 to lead a 1-2 with the freshman Elliot.

But Sebring struck back in the very next event, going 2:03.32 to win the 200 IM by almost eight seconds over Narisu. Sebring would return after the diving break to win the 100 free in 50.84.

Then Borjigin struck back, leading a Poolesville 1-2 in the 500 free. Borjigin was 5:08.25 to win by almost two seconds. Elliott was once again second.

But Sebring anchored Damascus’s 200 free relay to the win – they went 1:42.20. Poolesville did go 1-2 in the next event, with Autumn Wang leading the 100 back at 1:01.03.

The meet closed with the first direct head-to-head showdown between the two. Sebring anchored Damascus to narrowly edge anchor Borjigin and Poolesville 3:39.56 to 3:39.83.

Other event winners:

La Plata junior Megan Schueller went 24.39 to win the 50 free.

went 24.39 to win the 50 free. Patterson’s Katerina Lomis won the 100 fly in 58.54.

won the 100 fly in 58.54. Queen Anne’s MacKenzie Hemingway went 1:05.60 to win the 100 breast.

Top 5 Teams:

Poolesville – 344 Damascus – 281 Easton – 153 North Harford – 138 Oakdale – 128

Boys Meet

Poolesville needed only to win two of the first three events to ultimately take the boys title by 75 points. Freshman Maxwell Chen was the powerhouse, swimming fly on the winning 200 medley relay (1:40.16 as a relay) and coming off to win the 200 IM in 1:57.85.

Damascus senior Cody Kim won two events individually. He was 1:44.04 to pace the 200 free, and added the 500 free title (4:37.98) later on.

Patterson Mill won a pair of relays, getting a perfect 4-for-4 showing out of junior Alan Nguyen. Nguyen won the 50 free (22.09) early on, then took the 100 free in 47.92. In between, teammate Jack Leary won the 100 fly in 51.47, making it a run of three straight wins for Patterson Mill. Nguyen and Leary would combine to help Patterson Mill win the 200 free relay (1:30.49) and 400 free relay (3:17.03) later in the meet.

Other event winners:

Mason Young won the 100 back for Harford Tech in 51.07.

won the 100 back for Harford Tech in 51.07. Damascus’s AJ Navaleza won the 100 breast in 59.31.

Top 5 Teams: