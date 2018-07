Bollywood Ke Khiladi Akshay Kumar Ne Vedika Amin Ke Liye Kiya Tweet

‪Heartiest congratulations to this little 12 year old champ, Vedika Amin for swimming her way to not just one but four golds, one silver and setting three new national records at the 45th Junior National Aquatic Championships! So happy and proud of you :)‬

