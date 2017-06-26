Blueseventy Swim of the Week: Martinenghi Keeps Slashing WJRs

Disclaimer: BlueSeventy Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The BlueSeventy Swim is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.

For at least the third time this year, Nicolo Martinenghi has broken a junior world record in the breaststroke.

Swimming next to world record-holder Adam Peaty, the Italian Martinenghi went 59.31 at the Sette Colli Trophy this weekend, shaving another tenth off his own junior world record in the 100 breast and finally taking over the Italian national record from Fabio Scozzoli. Scozzoli had held the mark at 59.42 since 2011. Martinenghi was 59.46 back in April to rattle Scozzoli’s mark and set a new junior world record.

Just a day before that 59.4 swim in April, Martinenghi also broke the junior world and Italian national record in the 50 breast, going 26.97. That means his swim this weekend was at least the third junior world record-setting swim the 1999-born swimmer has had in the first half of 2017.

Martinenghi currently sits #4 in the world ranks in the 100 breast and #5 in the world ranks in the 50 breast, making him a threat for multiple medals at this summer’s World Championships in Budapest.

