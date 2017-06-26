CA Swim Coach Given 6 Year Sentence For Sexually Assaulting 7-Year-Old

A former swim coach in Commerce, California has been sentenced to six years in prison for fondling a 7-year-old girl.

28-year-old Steven Matthew Garcia was arrested back in January and accused of sexually assaulting the young girl several times between October 2016 and January 2017. Prosecutors said the abuse occurred in the employee lounge of a local aquatic center, and that Garcia ordered the girl not to tell anyone. At his arraignment, he originally pleaded not guilty to six counts of committing a lewd act on a child, but now, multiple outlets are reporting that Garcia eventually pleaded no contest to two official charges.

Garcia ultimately faced a felony count of committing a lewd act on a child along with one misdemeanor indecent exposure charge. CBS Los Angeles reports that Garcia was sentenced to six years in prison and will have to register for life as a sex offender.