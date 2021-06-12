Blue Tide Aquatics Freestyler Megan Lopez Verbally Commits to In-State UIW

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Megan Lopez from Kingwood, Texas has announced her plans to remain in-state to swim for the University of the Incarnate Word beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I chose Incarnate Word because of the positive atmosphere and the loving coaches! Since the beginning of my recruiting journey, Incarnate Word has made me feel so welcomed. I am so excited to be able to swim for UIW!! GO CARDINALS :)”

Lopez is a junior at Kingwood High School, whom she represents in Texas UIL high school swimming. At the 2021 UIL 6A District 21 Championships, she came in 3rd in the 500 free (5:02.66) and 5th in the 200 free (1:54.08). Her best times in those events come from her sophomore year season when she placed 12th at the 6A state meet in the 500 free.

Lopez does her year-round swimming with Blue Tide Aquatics. She focuses mainly on mid-distance and distance freestyle and is a Futures qualifier in the 1000. At 2020 College Station Sectionals, she earned PBs in the SCY 100 free and 400 IM and the LCM 400 free (4:29.90) and 800 free (9:15.04). In the fall of her junior year of high school, she improved her lifetime bests in the 1650 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 17:24.25

1000 free – 10:18.85

500 free – 4:57.35

200 free – 1:52.98

100 free – 54.28

50 free – 25.96

400 IM – 4:36.80

200 IM – 2:12.04

200 back – 2:19.95

100 back – 1:02.80

Lopez will join a distance free group headed by sophomore Ximena Conde. Junior Brenda Diaz and senior Hannah Rowley will have graduated by the time she arrives.

