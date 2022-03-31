Big Ten Champion, NCAA All-American Calypso Sheridan Announces Retirement

Following the conclusion of the women’s DI NCAAs, USC 5th year Calypso Sheridan announced via Instagram that she has retired from competitive swimming.

Sheridan spent her first 3 seasons competing for Northwestern, sat out the 2020-2021 season due to COVID-19, then transferred to USC to use her 5th year of eligibility. Her collegiate career was exceptional. She currently holds Northwestern program records in the 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 breast, and 100 back, as well as the Big Ten Record in the 400 IM.

While at Northwestern, Sheridan also won Big Ten titles in the 400 IM and 200 breast at the 2020 Big Ten Championships when she was a junior, also taking 2nd in the 200 IM. At the 2019 NCAAs, Sheridan finished 4th in the 400 IM< earning her first All-American honors.

In Sheridan’s first and only season with USC, she made her mark on the Pac-12. At the Pac-12 Championships last month, Sheridan finished 3rd in the 400 IM, 3rd in the 200 breast, and 5th in the 200 IM. She also competed on USC’s 200 and 400 medley relays, both of which finished 2nd. Sheridan would go on to earn All-American honors again this year, helping the USC 400 medley relay to a 7th place finish at NCAAs two weeks ago.

Sheridan is a native of Australia, where she competed for Moreton Bay Swimming. She was a finalist at the 2016 Australian Olympic Trials and the 2017 Australian Open Championships. Sheridan also won an Australian national title in the SCM 400 IM in 2016. She was also a member of the Australian Junior National Team.

Outside of the pool, Sheridan has earned degrees in computer science and aerospace engineering.