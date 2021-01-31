Beyond The Lane Lines: USA Gymnastics Going Broke

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ With each edition, we collect personal stories, little known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 Scottish Swimming Mourns Bill Black

Former Scottish Amateur Swimming Association (SASA) President and Life Member Bill Black died earlier this month at the age of 87.

Over the course of Black’s career, he served as Secretary of SASA, Team Manager of Scotland’s swimming team at the 1974 Commonwealth Games, as well as the British delegate to the FINA Congress in the 1980s. He and his wife, Mary, also compiled the FINA operation manual for synchronized swimming, which was used from 1984-1996.

Scottish Swimming said his impact, “Bill’s dedication to the sport has made a huge impact the world over and he will be greatly missed. He was a warm, kind and true gentleman, devoted to his loving wife Mary, and hugely proud of his son Kenneth. Our love and thoughts are with them at this sad time.”

You can read more about Black’s career here.

#2 Australia’s Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Avery Earns Australia Day Honors

Swimming Australia’s longest-serving staff member Elizabeth ‘Lizzie’ Avery earned 2021 Australia Day honors earlier this month. After dedicating more than 30 years of her life to the swimming community – throughout a variety of roles – Lizzie received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for Services to Swimming.

Serving as Swimming Australia’s Entries, Records and Results Specialist, Avery said of her award, “It’s amazing; it’s such an honour.

“I was so overwhelmed when I got the letter saying I had been nominated, let alone being confirmed as one of the recipients, so this is definitely right up there for achievements in my lifetime.”

I feel that my reputation at Swimming Australia is that I’m there for the swimmers and put them first and that’s what it’s all about, isn’t it?” she said.

#3 USA Boxing Gets Creative with Training Space

USA Boxing hasn’t been able to train at its usual Olympic Training Center Facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the organization has gotten creative with finding a space to get work done, opting to retrofit a once-vacant department stare.

What used to be a Macy’s department store at the Citadel Mall has now turned into a boxing facility, complete with four boxing rings, heavy bags, as well as strength and conditioning equipment.

USA Boxing executive director Mike McAtee says of the situation, “It’s not the best, but we are going to make it work for us… It gives our athletes a space to focus on competitive excellence as opposed to just treading water, we need to move forward.

“The rest of the world is training for the Olympic games,” he said. “We have to keep training and mitigate risk, but life is full of risk and that’s why we’ve got to keep moving forward and can’t wait around for anyone.” (Fox21 News)

#4 German Open Water Championships Location Determined

The 2021 International German Open Water Championships has selected its host location, with the esteemed event set for Münster Harbor. The city is located in the North Rhine-Westphalia area.

The event is slated for June, provided conditions remain under control in terms of the coronavirus pandemic.

As for the location, “The conditions are actually ideal. We could let the spectators on one side of the harbor basin and the athletes on the other side,” explains Hans-Martin Botz, sports manager of the host SGS Münster.

This particular event is a non-Olympic selection, as the Olympic Games’ open water qualifications were awarded at the 2019 FINA World Championships. European Championships qualification spots will be determined at March’s FINA World Cup in Doha.

#5 USA Gymnastics’ Legal Bills Continue to Mount

USA Gymnastics filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court two years ago and has since rung up nearly $13.6 million in legal fees, according to OC Register.

USA Gymnastics has used the services of at least eight law firms, paying three of them at least $1.6 million, after more than 500 survivors of Larry Nasser and other high profile coaches’ sexual abuse filed cases.

USA Gymnastics reported $107.8 million in assets, including $75 million in insurance, according to a 2017 audit, the last year before the organization filed for Chapter 11 protection. (OC Register)