Beyond The Lane Lines: University Of Kansas Closes Swimming Pool

Get your news fix on happenings outside the pool with the latest ‘Beyond the Lane Lines.’ Each edition collects personal stories, little-known facts, and general items of interest from around the world. Read on and learn something new this week.

#1 Daiya Seto Wins Sports Award

Olympian Daiya Seto of Japan has been honored with the Kozuki Sports Award. The annual prize is given to athletes having earned “excellent results in international competition.”

The 28-year-old Seto took the bronze in the men’s 200m IM at this year’s FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Seto’s next competition is scheduled to be the National Athletic Meet taking place later this month. Regarding his future goals, the IM and fly specialist stated, “I’ll do what I have to do. I want to break the world swimming record in the 200-meter individual medley.”

#2 Site Named for New South Australian Aquatics Facility

The southwest corner of the North Adelaide parklands in South Australia is set to see a new aquatics facility constructed by the year 2026.

With a budget of $82 million AUD (~$57 million USD), the new building is set to house a 25-meter and 50-meter indoor pool, large indoor water play area, learn-to-swim pool and leisure swimming pools alongside fitness areas.

The site’s selection came after a four-month-long public consultation process which considered location factors such as convenience as well as impact to surrounding trees and bushland.

South Australia is already home to the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre, home to the nation’s Tokyo Olympic Trials as well as this year’s Australian Championships.

#3 University of Kansas Closes Remaining Pool

The University of Kansas has announced that swimming pools in the school’s Robinson Center will no longer be available to students, faculty or staff for open swimming.

The Department of Health Sport & Exercise Science the organization which managed and maintained the pools revealed in May that it would no longer be providing swim-related programming. That, combined with the difficulty in hiring lifeguards, resulted in the decision to keep the pools exclusive to only the KU Swimming and Diving teams.

According to the school’s statement, the university is in the process of developing a new master plan to identify campus facility needs and align facility planning with its institutional vision and strategic plan. Included in that process is an assessment of health, wellness and recreational facilities, including pools and other aquatic facilities. The research and assessment phase of the master planning process is expected to be completed in January 2023.

#4 Pools Closing Nationwide in France

The nation of France is in the process of closing nearly 30 swimming pools due to soaring energy prices.

According to France 24, Vert Marine, which operates pools and ice rinks across France, said Monday that its annual energy bill had jumped to 100 million euros ($99 million) from 15 million euros—a figure it said equaled “the company’s entire annual revenue”.

Vert Marine said it was up to “local authorities and the government to take necessary and unprecedented decisions to get back to bearable energy costs”.

In response, the French Swimming Federation (FFN) said in a statement, “These closures directly impact all children and adults who won’t be able to learn to swim.”