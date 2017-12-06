Becca Meyers and Jessica Long Golden on Day 4 of Para Worlds

2017 PARA SWIMMING WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, December 2nd to Wednesday, December 7th

Francisco Marquez Olympic Swimming Pool, Mexico City

LCM

On day four of the 2017 Para Swimming World Championships, the Unites States’ para stars showed the World what they’re made of.

To kick off the day, American Tharon Drake took gold in the men’s S11 400 free. His time of 4:54.30 narrowly edged out Belarus’ Hryhory Zudzilau, who went 4:55.80 for second place.

The United States’ McClain Hermes topped the women’s S11 400 free in 5:46.00, just ahead of Liwen Cai’s 5:47.13 second-place swim.

Lingling Song set the first meet record of the day, going 1:24.47 to win the women’s S6 100 back.

In the women’s S8 100 back, the United States went 1-2, with Jessica Long taking gold in 1:19.80 and Julia Gaffney silver in 1:25.06.

The US’s Becca Meyers put up a commanding win in the S13 400 free, an event in which she currently own the World and meet records. Her 4:32.65, though about 13 seconds off her World Record (4:19.59), was significantly faster than Carlotta Gilli‘s 4:42.71 silver medal swim.

China’s Wenpan Huang grabbed a meet record in the men’s SB2 50 breast, going 52.81 for the gold medal, though was shy of his own World Record.

Immediately following, Chinese teammate Jiao Cheng blasted a World Record in the women’s SB3 50 breast, going 52.65. The previous record, 53.40, was held by Monica Boggioni.

In the men’s S12 50 free, American Tucker Dupree took gold in 24.49. Also in the race, Franco Smit set a new African record in 25.72.

In a tight women’s S7 50 fly race, top seed McKenzie Coan, of the United States, took silver in 37.96, just behind Naomi Somellera’s 37.76 gold medal performance.

In the final race of the day, Carlotta Gilli went 27.03 to take gold in the women’s S13 50 free, setting a new meet record. She was well ahead of Joanna Mendak‘s second-place 28.60, and less than three tenths off her own World Record (26.78).

Day five will kick off Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time.