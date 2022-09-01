Balbi Alayo Goes 53.73 100 Fly to Become Peru’s Second-Ever World Juniors Finalist

2022 FINA WORLD JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Host country Peru will have plenty to cheer for during Thursday’s evening session after Diego Nicolas Balbi Alayo placed fourth in Wednesday’s 100-meter butterfly semifinals to become the nation’s second-ever finalist at the World Junior Swimming Championships.

Balbi Alayo clocked a new personal-best time of 53.73, shaving .15 seconds off his previous mark from prelims. The 16-year-old had already dropped more than a second off his entry time of 54.98.

BOYS 100 BUTTERFLY — SEMIFINALS

World Record — 49.45, Caeleb Dressel, USA (2021)

World Junior Record — 50.62, Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

World Jr Champ Record — 51.08 Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Balbi Alayo’s performance continues Peru’s tradition of success in butterfly events at this meet. Now-banned national record holder Mauricio Fiol made the 100 fly semifinal the last time Peru hosted the event in 2011. At the inaugural meet in 2006, Emmanuel Crescimbeni finished fifth in the 200 fly.

Balbi Alayo, who turns 17 in November, still has plenty of time to work his way down toward Fiol’s national record of 52.25. He has the 50 fly and 200 fly remaining on his schedule later this week.