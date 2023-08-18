Badger Swim Club Presents An Elite Stroke Clinic With World Champion Carson Foster

Badger Swim Club presents an exclusive weekend of stroke clinics taught by World Champion Carson Foster, and World Championship Coach Wyatt Collins.
Freestyle and Backstroke Clinic
September 9, 9:00am – 11:30am
Session 1 will feature the Freestyle and Backstroke instruction, covering not only the technical fundamentals, but also race tips, drills and insights from Carson, Wyatt and Jack. The in-pool instruction time will be divided equally between Free and Back to ensure each swimmer gets the necessary instruction from both. At the end of each session, swimmers will be able to ask the instructors specific questions in a group setting.
Location: Badger Sports Club
FOR SWIMMERS 12+ ONLY
Session 2
Breaststroke and Butterfly Clinic
September 9, 1:30pm – 4:00pm
Session 2 will focus on the short-axis strokes, Butterfly and Breaststroke. Each swimmer will receive equal in-pool instruction in each stroke covering the technical fundamentals, drills, race tips and additional insights from Carson, Wyatt and Jack. At the end of each session, swimmers will be able to ask the instructors specific questions in a group setting.
Location: Badger Sports Club
FOR SWIMMERS 12+ ONLY
INSTRUCTORS
CARSON FOSTER
Native of Cincinnati, OH. Carson swam for the Mason Manta Rays in high school and The University of Texas in college.
World Record Holder, American Record Holder, NCAA Champion, and Multi Time World Championship Medalist. Carson recently competed at World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan for Team USA and secured a Silver Medal in the Men’s 400m IM and 800m Freestyle Relay.
From a young age, Foster was at the top of his age group, making headlines when he broke Michael Phelps’ 10-under National Age Group record in the 100 fly just after becoming the youngest swimmer ever to break 30 seconds in the 50 fly.
WYATT COLLINS
University of Texas Associate Head Coach
Native of Larchmont, NY and current Associate Head Coach at The University of Texas. Member of US National Team Coaching Staff and has served as an Assistant Coach for Pan Pacific Championships, World University Games, and Short Course World Championships. Helped lead Texas to five National Championships (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021) and place numerous Longhorns on the US Olympic Team.
JACK COLLINS
Badger Swim Club Assistant Coach
Jack Collins is a native of Larchmont, NY and current Assistant Coach of the Badger Swim Club. Jack has coached Badger athletes who have competed in the Olympics, World Championships and US Olympic Trials. As a swimmer, Jack represented the Badger Swim Club and the University of Texas and was an All-American in the 1650 Freestyle and two time Olympic Trial Qualifier.