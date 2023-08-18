Badger Swim Club Presents An Elite Stroke Clinic With World Champion Carson Foster

Native of Cincinnati, OH. Carson swam for the Mason Manta Rays in high school and The University of Texas in college.

World Record Holder, American Record Holder, NCAA Champion, and Multi Time World Championship Medalist. Carson recently competed at World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan for Team USA and secured a Silver Medal in the Men’s 400m IM and 800m Freestyle Relay.

From a young age, Foster was at the top of his age group, making headlines when he broke Michael Phelps’ 10-under National Age Group record in the 100 fly just after becoming the youngest swimmer ever to break 30 seconds in the 50 fly.

WYATT COLLINS

University of Texas Associate Head Coach