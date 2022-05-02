B1G A Finalist Backstroker Marie Schobel Transferring to Georgia for 5th Year

Penn State senior Marie Schobel announced via her Instagram that she will be using her 5th year of NCAA eligibility to transfer to Georgia as she pursues her master’s degree in business analytics. Schobel is a 3x NCAA qualifier in the 100 back.

Hype to announce I’ll be swimming one last year at the University of Georgia and getting my masters degree in business analytics. Penn State was the best 4 years of my life and I’m forever grateful, onto a new and exciting adventure🤙🏼 GO DAWGS BABY🐾❤️

Schobel was Penn State’s fastest backstroker by a wide margin this past season, taking 6th in the 100 back at the Big Ten Championships and 5th in the 200. She swam her lifetime best in prelims of the 100 back at the 2022 NCAA Championships, finishing 23rd with a 52.13.

Here are Schobel’s lifetime bests in her top events (SCY):

50 Back – 24.33

100 Back – 52.13

200 Back – 1:54.37

100 Fly – 54.14.

This is a critical pickup for Georgia, as Schobel also would have been the Bulldogs’ fastest backstroker in the 100 and 200 last season. She adds top end depth to an emerging backstroke group which currently features Mille Sansome and Eboni McCarty.

Schobel’s best times would have put her 7th in the 100 back and 10th in the 200 back at the 2022 SEC Championships. That adds a nice boost of individual points to a Georgia team that finished 4th in the women’s standings at this past season’s SEC Championships.