Multi-Stroker Olivia Herbert Verbals to Connecticut

Olivia Herbert, a junior at Bethel High School in Bethel, Connecticut, has verbally committed to the University of Connecticut.

“I am incredibly grateful and excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Connecticut!! Thank you so much to my family, coaches, teammates, and friends that made this all possible. GO HUSKIES!!”

Herbert also swims for the RYWC Makos. At the 2022 YMCA Short Course Nationals, Herbert finished 6th in the 400 IM, and 11th in the 200 breast and 200 fly.

Herbert also recently swam at the 2022 Connecticut Senior Short Course Championships. There, she finished 4th in the 400 IM, 6th in the 200 IM, 13th in the 200 fly, and 15th in the 100 breast.

Herbert has Futures cuts in the SCY 500 free, 100 breast, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM; she also has Futures cuts in the LCM 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM.

Best short-course yards times:

500 free: 5:00.11

100 breast: 1:04.70

200 breast: 2:18.64

100 fly: 56.84

200 IM: 2:06.10

UConn is a member of the Big East conference. At the 2022 Big East Women’s Championships, UConn finished 2nd out of 7 teams. Herbert has the ability to have an immediate impact when she joins in 2023, especially within the breaststroke program.

UConn already has a strong breaststroke program. It swept the two breaststroke events at the 2022 conference championships thanks to senior Katelyn Walsh and sophomore Angela Gambardella, but Herbert would’ve placed 4th in the 100 breast and 5th in the 200 breast at the 2022 championships with her current best times.

In addition, Herbert would’ve made the B finals in the 100 fly, 200 IM, and 500 free, so she gives the UConn staff flexibility in determining which gaps she’d best fill when she joins in 2023. All of the UConn swimmers who swam faster than Herbert’s best times at the 2022 Big East Championships will have graduated by the time Herbert joins, with the exception of Gambardella and sophomore Niamh Hofland, who swam faster than Herbert’s best time in the 500 free.

Herbert will join distance swimmer Bridget Davis, multi-stroker Bella Hoffman, and breaststroker Emma May so far in the UConn class of 2023.

