Michigan Commit Balduccini Wraps Up 11 Medals At South American Youth Games

2022 SOUTH AMERICAN YOUTH GAMES

April 28th – May 1st (swimming)

Rosario, Argentina

LCM (50m)

The swimming portion of the third edition of the South American Youth Olympic Games concluded today, with the entire quadrennial multi-discipline competition spanning April 28th to May 8th in Rosario, Argentina. Nearly 2500 athletes from 15 countries are competing in Rosario, with the event having been postponed from 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The nation of Brazil wound up atop the overall medal tables at both the 2013 and 2017 editions of the competition, where athletes aged 14 to 18 compete across a sporting program akin to the Olympic Games.

This 2022 edition was no different, with Brazil capturing the overall swimming medal table trophy with a total of 44 pieces of hardware. That put them a sizable distance ahead of runners-up Colombia who amassed 13, while Venezuela rounded out the top 3 nations with 11 swimming medals in all.

University of Michigan commit Stephanie Balduccini proved to be a formidable force throughout the competition for Brazil, ultimately tallying 4 relay and 7 individual medals, including 4 golds.

In addition to taking silver in the 100m free, as well as bronze in both the 100m back and 100m fly, the 17-year-old grabbed gold in the 50m free, 200m free, 400m free and 200m IM.

First, in the women’s 200m IM, the future Wolverine put up a time of 2:17.38 to beat her peers by over 4 seconds. Her outing hacked more than 3 seconds off of her own personal best to make her mark here in Rosario.

Balduccini also made it happen in the 200 free, with the Brazilian scoring a time of 2:00.76 to secure gold for Brazil. That represented a new lifetime best for the teen, dropping nearly 4 seconds off of the 2:04.20 posted last year.

The teen hit results of 25.88 in the 50m free and 4:16.64 in the 400m free, respectively to cap off her remarkable portfolio of performances.

On Brazil’s overall domination in Rosario, Swimming Manager of CBDA and team leader Gustavo Otsuka said, “It was a great campaign by Brazilian Swimming here in Rosário. We maintained our hegemony and showed our strength in the South American continent.

“In addition, it was very important for these athletes to experience an edition of the Games, sharing experiences with athletes from other modalities and cultures.”