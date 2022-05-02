Daily Swim Coach Workout #643

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

45:00 LB/TB WO

600 MIX = 300 Ch + 6 x 50 w/10 RI 2 Fly/2 Bk/2 Br D/S x 25

5:00 Put KO Rods @ 6 m

3x Fly/Bk/Br

3 x 125 @ 2:20 50 K/75 D

5 x 75 @ 1:15 (1 & 2 = 50 Ch + 25 EN2/3 & 4 = 25 Ch + 50 EN2/5 = 75 EN2)

:45

1x

1 x 600 @ 10:30 Fr (open turn at 500 and get your time)

1 x 500 @ 8:45 Fr (open turn at 400, get time, beat 500 split from 600)

1 x 400 @ 7:00 Fr (open turn at 300, get time, beat 400 split from 500)

1 x 300 @ 5:15 Fr (open turn at 200, get time, beat 300 split from 400)

1 x 200 @ 3:30 Fr (open turn at 100, get time, beat 200 split from 300)

1 x100 @ 1:45 Fr (open turn at 50, get time, beat 100 split from 200)

1 x 50 @ 1:00 Fr FAST (beat 50 split from 100)

200 REC