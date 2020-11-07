Australia’s Noah Millard Verbally Commits to Yale Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Noah Millard from Melbourne, Australia has announced on social media that he plans to attend Yale University in the class of 2025. He wrote:

“I am beyond excited to be heading back to the East Coast of USA where my story began as a small boy learning to swim, and will now continue within the prestigious domain of Yale College [sic].”

Millard swims for MLC Aquatic and specializes in freestyle and backstroke. He is the state record-holder in the 100 free and 200 free. Millard had a big meet at 2019 Australian Age Group Championships where he competed in the 16-year-old category and finished 2nd in the 50 free (23.46), 5th in the 100 free (51.46), 2nd in the 200 free (1:50.69), 3rd in the 400 free (3:58.47), 5th in the 100 back (57.48), and 4th in the 200 back (2:06.01). Later that summer he represented Australia at the 7th FINA World Junior Championships, swimming on three relays. He led off the men’s 4×100 free (51.17) and the mixed 4×100 free (50.82) and swam the second leg (1:50.72) on the men’s 4×200 free relay in prelims; that relay went on to win a bronze medal in the final.

Best LCM times (converted)

50 free – 23.46 (20.41)

100 free – 50.82 (44.34)

200 free – 1:50.69 (1:36.83)

400 free – 3:58.47 (4:27.19)

50 back – 26.96 (23.74)

100 back – 57.48 (50.70)

200 back – 2:06.01 (1:51.36)

100 fly – 57.70 (50.72)

The Bulldogs came in third behind Harvard and Princeton at the2020 Ivy League Men’s Championships. Millard’s converted times would have scored in the B finals of the 100/200 free and the C finals of the 50 free and 100 fly at the conference meet. It took 49.72/1:49.52 to get second swims in the 100/200 back.

