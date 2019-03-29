Australian Olympian Tessa Wallace Signs with Funkita

Courtesy: Way Funky Company, a SwimSwam partner.

Olympic swimmer and Commonwealth Games silver medalist Tessa Wallace has signed with Australian swimwear company, Funkita. She will be an invaluable addition to their team, bringing experience, success and dedication to their ever growing list of elite athletes. Hoping to qualify for the World Championships later this year and Tokyo 2020, Tessa will benefit from having the company behind her as she goes into trials. In some of her limited free time out of the pool we caught up with her to discuss her swimming career so far and plans for the future.

1. When did you start swimming and what got you interested in racing?

I grew up in a house at the Caloundra Aquatic Centre in Queensland. My dad (John Wallace) was a swim coach there so I was in the water from 2 months old. Being a competitive person and growing up in a highly athletic environment got me interested in racing. I was always eager to be faster than the other swimmers, especially my sister. I was also a competitive gymnast until I was 12 so I had to choose between swimming and gymnastics and well, the rest is history!

2. What’s your favorite event and why?

200m Breaststroke because it’s where I feel most comfortable and in control. I also love the 50m Butterfly, that would be my next best stroke and who doesn’t love a sprint?

3. Do you have any pre-race rituals?

I have a green tea for energy as I don’t drink coffee. I usually say a mantra before I get up on the blocks to really get me pumping. I need to get nervous to race well. I also always have my hair tied in a tight low bun so my goggle straps can sit on top.

4. When did you become motivated to try and make an Australian team?

From as young as 6 I remember wanting to swim for Australia. Teams from all over the world used to visit Caloundra for training camps and in 2000 the Australian Swim Team used our facilities for their staging camp. Seeing my heroes, and wanting to be like them, was a real turning point for me. I still have the shirt with all their signatures.

5. What has it been like training under your father, John Wallace?

It was incredible to have him as both a dad and a coach, but tricky to navigate at times. We eventually learnt to keep swimming talk at the pool and family talk at home. He coached me to the Olympics and also a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games and I will always be grateful for his help reaching my goals. He’s the most passionate coach I have ever seen and undoubtedly one of the best coaches in Australia. I feel so lucky to have been coached by him.

6. How did it feel when you made your first Australian team back in 2010?

I actually raced through trials with a tear in my knee, so it was a relief to qualify for Pan Pacs. It also meant I was one step closer to qualifying for the Commonwealth Games team so I immediately had knee surgery and began my recovery. I was ecstatic after making the team and then re-focused to have my sights set on winning a medal.

7. You have competed at World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games. Which was your favorite event and why?

The 2012 Olympic Games because it was such a dream come true. I was the only Australian pool swimmer to walk in the opening ceremony and it was the best decision I ever made! Racing in front of such an electric crowd was mind blowing and it was amazing seeing so many incredible athletes in one space in the athletes’ village. Also the food court, don’t get me started on the food court!

8. What has been your biggest swimming achievement to date?

Winning a silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. I missed beating Leisel Jones by only 0.2 seconds however I was speechless to win a medal on my first team. The night I qualified for the Olympics is also a moment I will never forget. I had been through a lot, but I refused to give up. When I won from lane 7 I just remember screaming and crying. It was indescribable.

9. What motivates you to keep racing after such a long career?

The dream of winning an Olympic gold is always there and I don’t want to finish up with any regrets. I still believe I have the ability to win a medal at 2020. Also I love what I do and racing is in my blood!

10. What are your goals for 2019?

My goal is to qualify for World Championships and set up for a great 2020. I have a new coach now so I’m doing a whole new program which I think is exciting and new-age.

Keep an eye on Wallace as she strives for Australian team qualification which will take place on the 9th to the 14th of June in Brisbane.

