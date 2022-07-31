Australia Widens Medal Table Lead Through Day 3 Of 2022 Commonwealth Games

2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

After three days’ worth of competition here in Birmingham, the nation of Australia remains atop the overall swimming medal table with an even more sizable lead.

The green and gold have amassed a total of 32 medals, including 11 gold, to sit atop the rankings well ahead of New Zealand and England, who rank 2nd and 3rd, respectively at this point.

This evening in Birmingham, the Aussies grabbed multiple medals, including a sweep of the women’s 50m free led by Emma McKeon (23.99), Meg Harris (24.32) and Shayna Jack (24.36).

Jenna Strauch snagged silver for Australia in the women’s 2breast behind winner Tatjana Schoenamker of South Africa, while Kaylee McKeown got it done for gold in the women’s 1back this evening.

After a pair of medals in the form of Zac Stubblety-Cook‘s silver and Sam Williamson‘s bronze in the men’s 100m breast, it was the Aussie women’s 4x200m free who brought the house down to close out the night’s final session.

The foursome of Madi Wilson, Kiah Melverton, Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus clocked a new World Record of 7:39.29 in the women’s 800m free relay.