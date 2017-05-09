Australia Announces Roster of 19 For World University Games In Taipei

  1 James Sutherland | May 09th, 2017 | Australia, News, World University Games

Australia has announced a roster of 19 for the upcoming World University Games taking place in Taipei, Taiwan from August 19-30. Headlining the roster are Commonwealth gold medalists Ben Treffers and Leiston Pickett.

Treffers, who has recently made the move to the Gold Coast to train under 2000 Olympic gold medalist Ashley Callus, was the 50 back champion at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He also added a bronze medal in the event at the 2015 World Championships, and at the 2013 version of the World University Games he won the 50 and took silver in the 100 back.

Callus, who has been named as one of the five coaches on the team, sees the meet as a stepping stone for Treffers as he looks forward to the Commonwealth Games next year.

“I think Ben was looking for a change and saw what we did with James Roberts for Rio and he came to us in January – which wasn’t a lot of time to prepare for the Trials,” said Callus. “Making the Commonwealth Games team is our major goal and we’re shooting high – we are not just there to make up the numbers.

“Ben only just missed out (on the world championship team) so it has been an absolute step in right direction. He really adds strength to the group – I believe the opportunity to race at the World University Games will be another great stepping stone. We are both looking forward to it – making the team is full circle for me – it doesn’t seem that long ago that I was swimming myself and now I’m on as a coach,” Callus said.

Pickett, who also trains on the Gold Coast, is the two-time defending Commonwealth champion in the 50 breaststroke and also added international silver medals in 2010 at the Pan Pacs and SC World Championships. She trains under Glenn Baker, also one of the coaches on the team, at Southport Olympic.

At the 2015 Games in Gwangju, South Korea, Australia finished 6th on the medal table with 2 gold and 11 total medals. Kiah Melverton is the only returning medalist, having won bronze in both the 800 and 1500 in Gwangju.

Read the full release from Swimming Australia here.

Look at the full team roster below:

First Name Last Name Age Club State Tertiary Institution
Male Athletes      
Nicholas Brown 21 Western Sprint WA University of Western Australia
Kai Edwards 18 TSS Aquatics QLD Griffith University
Brayden McCarthy 19 Bond QLD Brisbane Tafe
Alex Milligan 19 UWA West Coast WA University of Western Australia
Josh Parrish 19 TSS Aquatics QLD Griffith University
Ollie Signorini 20 Carlile NSW University of Technology Sydney
Will Stockwell 21 Commercial QLD University of QLD
Benjamin Treffers 25 Somerset QLD Australian National University
Female Athletes  
Meg Bailey 20 Hunter NSW Ohio State
Hayley Baker 21 Melbourne Vicentre VIC The University of Melbourne
Gemma Cooney 17 Brisbane Grammar QLD University of QLD
Abbey Harkin 18 St Peters Western QLD Griffith University
Kareena Lee 23 Mountain Creek Mooloolaba QLD University of Sunshine Coast
Kiah Melverton 20 TSS Aquatics QLD Griffith University
Leiston Pickett 25 Southport QLD Griffith University
Jemma Schlicht 19 USC Spartans QLD University of Sunshine Coast
Laura Taylor 17 TSS Aquatics QLD Bond
Emily Washer 20 Carlile NSW University of New South Wales
Sian Whittaker 19 Melbourne Vicentre VIC Deakin
Team Leader  
Lana McCloughan Swimming Australia QLD
Head Coach  
Rohan Taylor Nunawading SC VIC
Team Coaches  
Glenn Baker Southport QLD
Ashley Callus Somerset QLD
Justin Rothwell Carlile NSW
Bud McAllister WAIS WA

 

 

 

In This Story

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Australia Announces Roster of 19 For World University Games In Taipei"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Uberfan

Who are we sending

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
45 minutes 18 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About James Sutherland

James Sutherland

James is currently a university swimmer for the Laurentian Voyageurs, where he is studying economics. Along with swimming, he also loves hockey. He's in his 11th season as a competitive swimmer.

Read More »