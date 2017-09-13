Aukai Lileikis No Longer Listed On Cal Men’s Roster

Former Hawaii state swimmer of the year ‘Aukai Lileikis is no longer listed on the University of California men’s swimming & diving roster. Lileikis hasn’t competed for Cal since last fall.

Lileikis was a relatively big-name recruit, finishing his high school career with state records in every freestyle race from 50 to 500 yards along with the 200 IM. He competed at a few meets for Cal last fall as a freshman, but did not compete at all during the spring semester.

But the 2017-2018 Cal roster does not feature Lileikis’ name. We’ve reached out to both Cal and Lileikis for comment on his absence and future plans, but have not yet received a response.

Lileikis wasn’t a postseason contributor for Cal last year, but certainly could have been, had he competed in the spring. He’s been 19.95 in the 50 free, 43.33 in the 100 free and 1:34.82 in the 200 free, though two of those lifetime-bests were from his high school years. Lileikis did put up that 43.3 for Cal at last year’s Georgia Invite in December.

Cal was second at last year’s NCAA Championships on the men’s side, and appear one of the chief challengers to three-time defending champs Texas.