Auburn Set to Face Texas on Thursday

Courtesy: Auburn Athletics

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn’s swimming and diving teams will be back in action on Thursday when Texas visits to the Martin Aquatics Center for a 2 p.m. dual meet.

“I’m excited to see how both programs do,” Auburn head coach Gary Taylor said. “Coming off the weekend there is a lot of positivity and excitement and now we get to challenge ourselves against Texas.”

Auburn is coming off of a dual meet sweep of Georgia Tech, with Auburn’s No. 17-ranked women taking home the win, 165-91, and the men upsetting the No. 20 Yellow Jackets, 164-94.

In a dual meet series that has been contested every year since the 2006-07 season for the women and the 1994-95 season for the men, Auburn will once again be tested by the Longhorns. Texas leads the all-time men’s dual meet series 16-13 and the women’s 7-5.

“I think our women can step up to the challenge,” Taylor said. “We definitely have opportunities to get some wins in the meet. If we can build some momentum you never know what can happen.

“I know that from start to finish our men are going to attack and give everything they have,” Taylor said. “They may surprise some people as well and they have the potential to get some wins and build some momentum.”

Thursday’s meet will be broadcast on SECN+ and the Longhorn Network.

The first session of diving will begin at 1 p.m. with the women’s 3-meter and the men’s 1-meter competition.

Admission to Thursday’s meet is free.

The first 100 fans into the Martin Aquatics Center will receive a free Auburn Swimming & Diving t-shirt.