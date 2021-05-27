Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ASU Assistant Herbie Behm Breaks Down How Entire Team Handled Red-Shirt Year

Comments: 7

Garrett McCaffrey sat down with Herbie Behm, the assistant coach at Arizona State. Behm talks about how the year went for Arizona State after head coach Bob Bowman made the decision to red-shirt the entire team. Behm said for the most part it went quite smoothly, getting a long block to focus on both long course and putting good work in during training heading into Olympic Trials.

7
Coach Rob
6 hours ago

They handled it poorly. Plain and simple. Let the kids swim.

Ghost
Reply to  Coach Rob
5 hours ago

I agree. They made the decision to sit out way too early. How many of their swimmers aren’t going to make an impact at Trials? Now they missed two ncaas! And all seniors in all colleges can offer an extra year!

Mr Piano
4 hours ago

Bruh they missed out on a lot of fun, trying to act like it wasn’t a mistake to do that lmao

Xman
3 hours ago

I wonder if there was a point where could have changed their mind about red shirting

Ghost
Reply to  Xman
3 hours ago

Probably start of second semester? Just a guess

