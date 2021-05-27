ASU Assistant Herbie Behm Breaks Down How Entire Team Handled Red-Shirt Year

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
Garrett McCaffrey sat down with Herbie Behm, the assistant coach at Arizona State. Behm talks about how the year went for Arizona State after head coach Bob Bowman made the decision to red-shirt the entire team. Behm said for the most part it went quite smoothly, getting a long block to focus on both long course and putting good work in during training heading into Olympic Trials.
They handled it poorly. Plain and simple. Let the kids swim.
I agree. They made the decision to sit out way too early. How many of their swimmers aren’t going to make an impact at Trials? Now they missed two ncaas! And all seniors in all colleges can offer an extra year!
Bruh they missed out on a lot of fun, trying to act like it wasn’t a mistake to do that lmao
I wonder if there was a point where could have changed their mind about red shirting
Probably start of second semester? Just a guess