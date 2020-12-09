Ask Swim Mom: New Team vs. Boarding School?

Courtesy: Elizabeth Wickham

Dear Swim Mom,

I am writing to seek your advice. I am totally lost at this time.

My son is a 13-year-old swimmer. He has been swimming for the past four years and is just starting to make progress and really enjoying swimming.

He says he wants to devote himself to becoming a serious competitive swimmer. We live in northern NJ and enrolled him to the nearest swim club. However, I am afraid he doesn’t find the club very challenging and wants to do more. He is currently in 8th grade and going onto high school next year.

In order to help him pursue his ambition, I am not sure what I should do next. The questions I have are:

ONE

Should I seek out the best swim club close to us? I’m not even sure what constitutes the best swim club? Most likely the strong clubs will be in quite a distance from us (we are talking at least 1-1.5hr drive from us).

TWO

Since he is starting high school, should I look to enroll him in a swimming boarding school? I know the entry into those schools is very competitive and there are cost considerations. But, in general, how are the swim schools regarded? Are they serious about preparing the next competitive swimmers?

Thank you for your guidance!

Lost Mom

Dear Lost Mom,

Have you discussed this with your son? Has he told you that he’s not happy with his current team? Or, are you wanting to make sure he has all the best opportunities and want to scout out other teams on his behalf?

If he’s making progress and is enjoying himself, most likely he’s in a good place currently. Does he have a connection with his coach and does he have friends on his team? Are there good role models of successful swimmers who are older than him?

A good place to start, if you want to explore other teams, is with USA Swimming’s website. Look at teams with Club Excellence and Club Recognition rankings. In order to earn a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Club Excellence ranking, the club has to meet certain criteria of swimmers making high levels of achievement, among other things.

Next, if it’s a long drive, think about how that time commitment is going to affect your family. Your son will most likely be doing homework during the car rides. Also, it will be a sacrifice for your entire family.

I’m not suggesting not to move to a different team, but perhaps try some teams out before making a decision. Make sure your son really wants to make the change.

As far as boarding schools that specialize in swimming, the only one I’m familiar with is The Bolles School because my daughter’s college coach attended there and I interviewed a former head coach for an article. I’ve also seen the swimmers from The Bolles School arrive at big meets, and it looks like a very exciting and positive atmosphere for serious, hardworking swimmers.

There are more than 150 boarding schools that offer swimming throughout the country. I’m not knowledgeable about them, but perhaps a SwimSwam reader has more information and advice to share.

What advice do you have for Lost Mom about changing teams and having a longer distance to drive? Do you have information about swimming boarding schools to share?

