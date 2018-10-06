Ashley Twichell Explains What to Look for in an Open Water Suit (Video)

Ashley Twichell had a whirlwind summer. After qualifying for Pan Pacs in both open water and pool events individually, she is now looking toward world championships, where she will be swimming the 1500 and vying for a spot in open water. Twichell brings a unique perspective to the TYR team as one of their only prominent open water athletes. She explained what she looks for in an open water suit vs. a pool suit, and what she’s looking forward to about racing in the TYR Venzo.

TYR Sport is proud to announce the launch of its most anticipated technical suit: The TYR Venzo™.

Unveiled today in Laguna Beach, CA, Olympic athletes and history making champions including Katie Ledecky, Ryan Lochte, Simone Manuel and Matt Grevers hit the stage to showcase the Venzo™ in front of the industry’s most prominent names and tastemakers. Working in conjunction with the TYR design team, Olympic athletes played an integral role in the production of this state-of-the-art technical suit. In addition, TYR is proud to note that the Venzo™ is manufactured in the U.S.A of imported goods, adding to the long list of attributes that set it apart from its competitors.

As the first and only technical suit in the industry to analyze drag from a microscopic perspective, the Venzo™ utilizes ultra smooth fiber to thread a frictionless, durable fabric. Designed with state-of-the-art Surface Lift Technology™, the suit prevents water from permeating its fabric, resulting in higher body position in the water.

In addition, a patent pending taping and inner textile design known as the suit’s Endo Compression Cage™ provides a shield of support for the abdominals, obliques and quadriceps. This cage not only creates a snapback effect in the water but also helps to increase distance per stroke. Working in tandem with this technology is the Venzo’s Seamless Exo Shell™, a sleek construction geared toward streamlining body position.