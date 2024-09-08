Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

ASCA CEO Jenn LaMont Discusses 2024 World Clinic, Letter to USA Swimming

The 2024 ASCA World Clinic wrapped in Orlando on Saturday. The clinic featured an endless pool for coaching demonstrations coupled with stadium seating in the middle of the vendor hall. This popular new feature of the clinic is the brainchild of ASCA CEO Jenn LaMont. She discussed the success of the endless pool last year and how she built upon its popularity this year.

LaMont also spoke with SwimSwam about the open letter ASCA penned to the USA Swimming Board of Directors calling for new leadership, which was heard and acted upon. She expands on what ASCA would like to see from USAS leadership moving forward.

