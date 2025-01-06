As the New Year Opens, Learn What’s New with SwimTopia!

Courtesy of SwimTopia, a SwimSwam partner.

With the New Year upon us, SwimTopia’s entire team is excited for what’s to come in 2025. Every January, folks across the globe are filled with a fresh beginning’s promise, a blank slate upon which to let imagination run wild. It’s a refreshing and invigorating feeling, but only the more so when we appreciate everything accomplished in the past year. For SwimTopia, 2024 was a big year filled with plenty of accomplishments!

Known for an intuitive design that sets user experience upfront and an unparalleled Customer Happiness team dedicated to meeting customer needs at every corner, SwimTopia is a hallmark of summer swim season. As SwimTopia moves into the High School and Year-round markets, the goal has remained to keep customers as happy and prepared as possible for all the swim season’s curveballs.

The release of many exciting new features was central to meeting this goal in 2024. SwimTopia proudly presents the following as having newly joined an already impressive feature suite. Whether you’ve taken a look at SwimTopia before or have recently heard about the software, here’s your opportunity to see what you missed!

1). Diving Support

With new diving support, SwimTopia allows users to effortlessly manage dive events in the same interface as swim events, track scores, and keep divers’ records up to date. Whether seeding, scoring, or updating results in Meet Maestro, SwimTopia has users covered.

With the newest diving feature release, users can:

Easily add dive events to a meet

Enter athletes individually or in bulk with SwimTopia’s meet entry matrix

Display dive entries and scores in: Meet results Athlete swim history Record books Applicable reports



In the Meet Maestro interface, users can:

Seed athletes from lowest to highest score

Edit, add, or scratch athlete dive entries

Include dive entries in Pre and Post Meet Reports

Print diving score sheets

DQ divers with a simple checkbox

Display notifications on the results entry screen when records are broken

Transfer final dive scores back to team’s SwimTopia site with ease

In SwimTopia’s Mobile App, users can:

See dive scores in real-time during the meet with a Pro subscription

See dive results once they are transferred to SwimTopia with a Free subscription

2). Double Dual Scoring

Another big release, Double Dual Scoring enables multiple pairs of teams within a single meet to be scored independently, as though each team pair were competing in a separate dual meet. This unique scoring system, when activated, ensures that results and scores for each team pairing are available as separate filters in reports.

Double Dual Scoring can be accessed after a meet is merged and enabled in Meet Maestro. Once turned on, users can add as many team pairings as they would like by clicking “Add Team Pairing.” The sky is the limit!

SwimTopia also allows customers to view team pairings in reports. Further, admins can view the following by Team Pairing or Overall in the reporting section:

Psych Sheet

Results

Team Scores

Awards Reports

SwimTopia’s Team Scores report shows all team pairings (with winners indicated in bold) or filtered by specific pairing.

3). Divisional Scoring

Lastly, grouping by time standards, flights, teams, or events when scoring is now easier than ever with Divisional Scoring. From configuring divisions to assigning them manually or automatically, SwimTopia will guide users every step of the way.

The new Divisional Scoring feature is enabled in Meet Maestro after merging a meet. Once turned on, admins may add as many divisions as needed by clicking “Add a Division.”

This feature’s default mode is “None.” The non-automated (manual) assignment method allows division assignment manually in the time entry interface for each athlete in each event.

However, using an automated assignment method is more efficient if there are many assignments to make. Meet Maestro’s automated assignment methods include:

Assign by Time Standard – athletes are scored against other athletes who achieved the same time standard.

Assign by Flight – athletes are evenly grouped into “flights” based on athlete ranking

Assign by Team – teams from different divisions can compete in the same event. I.e. 6A and 5A schools could compete together and be scored separately.

Assign by Event– athletes in each division compete in separate events. For example, JV and Varsity events can be swum and scored separately.

There you have it! SwimTopia is excited to bring these new features to current customers as well as introduce them to new teams. 2025 will be another year of excitement and innovation as the company continues to grow. If you are interested in learning more about SwimTopia, reach out to sales at [email protected] or (877) 856 2940 ext. 1. You can sign up for a live demo webinar here.

SwimTopia, launched in 2011, has become a mainstay in the summer recreational market. Known for its ease-of-use and comprehensive features, SwimTopia has made running swim teams as simple as possible. The features suite includes: registration, communications, team stores, meet and volunteer sign up, and reporting.

SwimTopia’s meet management solution Meet Maestro is included with every SwimTopia account. Meet Maestro makes it easy to create swim meets, edit entries, and seamlessly run meets. With SwimTopia’s mobile app, users can view live results, receive swim reminders and results notifications, and see an overview of their family’s account (with best times, volunteer points, and more).

Find out if SwimTopia is a fit for you! Start a free trial here or sign up for a live demo webinar here!