Artistic Swimming: Seven Golds for Mexico in Syros Island

Courtesy: FINA

The penultimate leg of the FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2018 was highlighted by Mexico’s success this weekend in Syros Island (GRE), which was hosting the ninth of ten meet from June 15-17.

The Mexican team performed its best in Greece and bagged seven gold medals at stake, in the following events: Solo Technical and Solo Free, both the Duet Technical and Free, as well as the Team Technical, Free and Combination.

Soloists Joana Jimenez and Nuria Lidon Diosdado (MEX) claimed gold with 82.9070 and 84.6333 points respectively. France’s Maureen Jenkins secured the Technical routine silver medal with 80.2932, while teammate Eve Planeix took the Free routine gold (74.3000). Greece’s Anna Maria Taxopoulou completed the podium in both events with 79.0238 points for her Technical routine and 82.1000 for the Free.

Nuria Lidon Diosdado Garcia, together with partner Karem Achachi Ramitez repeated her success in both the Duet events. The Mexican pair earned 83.6027 and 85.9667 points for each performance. In the Technical as well as in the Free Duet, France’s Charlotte Tremble / Laura Tremble (81.9575, 85.9667) and Georgia Vasilopoulou / Anna Maria Taopoulou of Greece (78.4383, 84.0333) took silver and bronze.

With respectively 83.9287 (Team Tech), 87.3667 (Team Free) and 86.9667 points (Combination), the Mexican girls added more golds to their tally. Greece, France and Hungary then shared the silver and bronze medals. Team France however took the Highlight gold (84.0000), in front of Uzbekistan.

In the mixed events, very experienced Italian pair Manila Flamini / Giorgio Minisini secured the Duet Technical gold (88.4095), while Russia’s Aleksandr Maltsev and newcomer Mayya Gurbanberdieva were the best in the Duet Free (91.0667). Japan, Italy and Spain then shared the other medals on offer.

You can read detailed reports about the Syros Island meet on the FINA website.

The circuit next stops in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, from June 29- July 1.

Medalists in Syros Island (GRE)

Solo Technical

1. Joana Jimenez (MEX) 82.9070; 2. Maureen Jenkins (FRA) 80.2932; 3. Anna Maria Taxopoulou (GRE) 79.0238

Solo Free

1. Nuria Lidon Diosdado (MEX) 84.6333; 2. Eve Planeix (FRA) 74.3000; 3. Anna Maria Taxopoulou (GRE) 82.1000

Duet Technical

1. Karem Achachi Ramitez / Nuria Lidon Diosdado Garcia (MEX) 83.6027; 2. Charlotte Tremble / Laura Tremble (FRA) 81.9575; 3. Georgia Vasilopoulou / Anna Maria Taopoulou (GRE) 78.4383

Duet Free

1. Nuria Lidon Diosdado Garcia / Karem Achachi Ramirez (MEX) 87.0333; 2. Charlotte Tremble / Laura Tremble (FRA) 85.9667; 3. Georgia Vasilopoulou / Anna Maria Taxopoulou (GRE) 84.0333

Mixed Duet Technical

1. Manila Flamini / Giorgio Minisini (ITA) 88.4095; 2. Yumi Adachi / Atsushi Abe (JPN) 86.5930; 3. Pau Ribes / Berta Ferreras Sanz (ESP) 81.4541

Mixed Duet Free

1. Mayya Gurbanberdieva / Aleksandr Maltsev (RUS) 91.0667; 2. Manila Flamini / Giorgio Minisini (ITA) 89.5000; 3. Yumi Adachi / Atsushi Abe (JPN) 88.3000

Team Technical

1. MEX 83.9287; 2. GRE 81.9300; 3. FRA 81.4165

Team Free

1. MEX 87.3667; 2. FRA 85.3000; 3. GRE 84.8667

Free Combination

1. MEX 86.9667; 2. GRE 84.5667; 3. HUN 78.6333

Highlight

1. FRA 84.0000; 2. Uzbekistan 75.6333

2018 FINA Artistic Swimming World Series Calendar

1 – Paris-Montreuil (FRA): March 9-11

2 – Beijing (CHN): April 20-22

3 – Tokyo (JPN): April 27-30

4 – Samorin (SVK): May 11-13

5 – Budapest (HUN): May 18-20

6 – Madrid (ESP): May 25-27

7 – Surrey BC (CAN): May 31- June 2

8 – Los Angeles (USA): June 7-9

9 – Syros Island (GRE): June 15-17

10 – Tashkent (UZB): June 29-July 1