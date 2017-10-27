Arizona Swimming and Diving to Receive $15 Million for Renovations

Last month, the Arizona Board of Regents approved $66 million in athletic department renovations, $15 million of which is set to go the Swimming and Diving program.

A HUGE thank you to @Dave_Heeke and the board of regents approving $66 million for athletic department renos- $15 mill going to swim&dive! — ArizonaSwimDive (@ArizonaSwimDive) September 29, 2017

This was a preliminary approval of the projects, which have now moved into the design phase, and will be seeking design approval as part of the University Capital Development Plan in November.

The Swimming and Diving renovation plans mostly includes much needed repairs to the existing structure. According to the press release from University of Arizona Athletics, “The Hillenbrand Aquatic Center, which has served as the training center for two team national championships and 101 individual or relay national titles, will see $15 million worth of renovations, which will be used to rebuild the 50-meter pool and repair a vastly deteriorated pump and plumbing infrastructure. Construction at the pool is tentatively scheduled to begin in April 2018 and be completed by January 2019”.

A spokesperson for the school said if the designs are approved next month, the team will likely make plans to practice at one of the other pools on campus, which are Kasser Family Pool (25m) and the Campus Rec pool (50m). The entire press release from Arizona Athletics regarding all 4 proposed projects can be found here.