Arizona State Men Hold Top Spot, Florida Moves Up To #2 In Final CSCAA D1 Poll

Coming off winning a repeat Pac-12 title on the weekend, the Arizona State men close out the season as the clear-cut #1 team in the nation according to the CSCAA, ranking atop the organization’s final Division I poll released Tuesday.

The CSCAA polls take conference championship results into account, but are meant to rank teams based on how they perform in a dual-meet setting.

The Sun Devils were given the top ranking at the beginning of the season and never dipped.

The team has been a juggernaut with blistering in-season swims culminating with numerous records last week at Pac-12s, led by Leon Marchand, Hubert Kos and Ilya Kharun who are all contenders to win multiple events at NCAAs.

At Pac-12s, ASU won 15 of the 17 swimming events on the schedule, with Marchand and Kos going three-for-three individually with one NCAA/U.S. Open Record apiece, and Kharun winning both fly events. The Sun Devils also swept the relays, setting a new U.S. Open Record in the 200 medley.

Including Marchand’s lead-off leg from the 800 free relay (1:30.43 in the 200 free), Arizona State leads the national rankings in 13 different events this season:

The University of Florida moved up one spot into 2nd, coming off winning a 12th straight SEC title with a record-setting point total, while Cal, despite losing a dual meet to Stanford in late February and placing 3rd at Pac-12s, also moved up one spot to overtake NC State.

The Bears were without several of their regulars at both of the aforementioned meets, including three of their biggest stars at Pac-12s.

The Wolfpack dropped from 2nd to 4th, while the other team to move more than one spot inside the top 10 was Texas A&M, which fell from 8th to 10th.

Virginia Tech and Virginia also moved up to two spots while Arizona was the biggest dropper, falling from 17th to 22nd.

LSU was the lone team to crack the top 25 after sitting on the outside in February’s poll, while Princeton was the team to fall out.

DIVISION I MEN’S RANKINGS

RK Prv Team Points 1 1 Arizona State 325 2 3 Florida 308 3 4 California 293 4 2 NC State 292 5 6 Stanford 271 6 5 Indiana 265 7 7 Georgia 239 8 9 Texas 224 9 10 Auburn 222 10 8 Texas A&M 209 11 11 Notre Dame 188 12 11 Tennessee 186 13 15 Virginia Tech 184 14 14 Louisville 150 15 13 Ohio State 139 16 18 Michigan 125 17 20 Virginia 113 18 16 Florida State 106 19 21 Wisconsin 89 20 19 Alabama 72 21 23 Southern California 46 22 17 Arizona 46 23 22 Harvard 35 24 NR Louisiana State 33 25 24 Georgia Tech 25

Also Receiving Votes: SMU (20), Minnesota (17), Princeton (1), Penn State (1), Navy (1)

Each committee includes ten representatives from the Power Five leagues and five at-large programs. The committee chairs for women and men are Naya Higashijima (NMU) and Bill Roberts (Navy), respectively.

Men’s Poll Committee:

Jim Bolster, Columbia; Jason Calanog, Texas A&M; Dan Carrington, Penn State; Courtney Hart, Georgia Tech; Alicia Hicken-Franklin, Denver; Sam Iida, Arizona State; Mike Joyce, Minnesota; Jessica Livesy, Old Dominion; Laura McGlaughlin, Villanova; Trevor Maida, Louisville; Pete Richardson, USC; Bill Roberts, Navy (Chair); Neal Studd, Florida State; Dr. Rick West, West Virginia.