arena Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, Supporting Keep A Breast Foundation

October 1, 2023 — arena is pleased to unveil its 2023 Breast Cancer Awareness Collection to benefit Keep A Breast foundation. The collection launches in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to underscore the importance of early detection and access to timely, high-quality care and stand in support of survivors of breast cancer. 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Keep A Breast, a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles whose mission is to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention, and action. “This is our third year working in partnership with arena. It’s so wonderful to work with a brand that embodies our mission and has such inspiring athletes that live this message in their daily lives” says Shaney jo Darden, Founder of Keep A Breast.

Prevention is crucial and, with this limited-edition collection, arena wants to emphasize the importance of awareness, education, and support. Every suit features a QR code on packaging linking directly to the Keep A Breast app – a first-of-its-kind step-by-step self-check tutorial that connects users directly with a telehealth medical professional, providing direct and instantaneous support to women who find something abnormal in their self-check. This initiative is much more than a collection; it is a gesture of solidarity to educate about prevention and encourage research.

Each garment and accessory are tangible symbols of the brand’s commitment to the cause. With delicate details, shades of pink that evoke hope and positive messages, this collection represents the strength and determination of those fighting against breast cancer.

arena’s Breast Cancer Awareness Collection is presented in hues of pink and fuchsia, recalling the iconic pink color that has come to symbolize the month of October, and features a trendy mesh pattern with stylized roses. The rose, a symbol of beauty and love, is a subtle reminder of the importance of self-love. It is that very self-love that leads to self-care: looking after one’s health and taking the necessary preventive steps to ensure breast cancer is caught at an early stage.

The collection is comprised of a one-piece women’s swimsuit with a challenge back, perfect for intensive swimming, a men’s 7cm classic suit, two swimming caps and two t-shirts. Both swimsuits are made with MaxLife Eco fabric, which is extremely chlorine resistant, durable, and fast drying while it is also composed of a minimum of 50% polyester made with recycled PET bottles. The caps, available in two colorways, are PVC-free and feature a smooth and soft construction, ideal for everyday use. The two t-shirts, available in an orchid or white version, with a print of the floral theme, are made in 100% cotton and have unisex fit.

arena is proud to have several of its swimmers help raise awareness by wearing the collection this October.

World champion Swedish Sarah Sjostrom says, “I am wearing pink with arena in October to give my support, strength, and love to those affected by breast cancer. Wearing pink in October is a small gesture with a big message: We stand together against breast cancer.”

Australian champion Cate Campbell adds, “I am proud to be wearing the arena Breast Cancer Awareness Collection, in Australia alone over 20,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year. Cancer touches so many people’s lives and I hope that the funds and awareness raised by this collection will lessen the impact that cancer has on women across the world.”

South African swimmer Chad Le Clos comments: “Breast cancer is very close to my heart as my mom got it twice in 6 years and she is the strongest person I know happy to be a part of such a great initiative”.

And from the US Elite team:

Kate Douglass World Champion: “I wear pink for everyone affected by breast cancer.”

Lydia Jacoby: Olympic Champion: “I wear pink in support of my mama and all the other strong women who have battled or are battling breast cancer.”

Emma Weyant: Olympic Silver Medalist: “I wear pink in honor of all the strong and beautiful women battling breast cancer, and for my friends and family who have shown the utmost strength in their battle. Breast cancer awareness month has inspired me to bring more attention to the cause and know that every time I wear pink, I am wearing it for all the amazing women around me.”

Simone Manuel: Olympic Champion 100m Freestyle Rio 2016: “I wear pink for all Breast Cancer survivors, those currently battling Breast Cancer, and those who sadly lost their lives to breast cancer. My Auntie Mildred is a breast cancer survivor and my late grandmother, Marie Griffin, lost her life due to breast cancer, so I wear pink to honor them, too. Breast cancer Awareness month to me means celebrating those who have survived breast cancer, providing encouragement and support to those who are currently battling breast cancer or sadly lost their life to breast cancer, and remaining educated on breast cancer and early detection.”

The collection launches on October 1st, 2023 in the US and on the 12th of the month in Europe and will be available exclusively through arena’s website with 50% of the proceeds going to Keep a Breast from U.S and European sales.

By supporting the Keep A Breast Foundation, arena helps ensure that more people receive the education and resources they need to protect their health.

arena Since 1973 arena has revolutionized the world of water sports through intense collaboration with world-class athletes and the development of cutting-edge competition swimsuits. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through the continuous development of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who choose arena. From racing in the swimming lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more. www.arenasport.com

KEEP A BREAST: The Keep A Breast Foundation™ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to reduce breast cancer risk and its impact globally through art, education, prevention and action. Since it was founded in 2000, KAB has acknowledged the power and vision of our young population–ready to be engaged and educated, to establish their identities through meaningful action. We strive to empower youth to become their own health advocates and believe that art and creative expression are powerful healing tools. “i love boobies!” an inscription on our popular merchandise, continues to spark conversation and prompt action globally. www.keep-a-breast.org