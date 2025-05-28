Aquatics GB Names 28 Swimmers To 2025 European Junior Championship Team

Courtesy: Aquatics GB

A 28-strong British team has been announced for the European Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships which take place this July in Samorin, Slovakia.

Europe’s most talented junior swimmers will gather in Samorin this summer as Slovakia hosts its first European-level swimming competitions.

The European Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships (for athletes born between 2007-2011) will take place at the x-bionic sphere from 1st-6th July, following the staging of the second European Aquatics U23 Swimming Championships at the same venue a week earlier.

Among the standout names selected to the British team based on performances at April’s Aquatics GB Swimming Championships is Amelie Blocksidge – who has both her 800m and 1500m Freestyle European junior titles from Vilnius 2024 to defend having already impressively claimed her latest senior British titles in both events this year at just 16 years old.

A host of further 2025 medallists from London are included in the roster for Samorin, with Jack Brown, Jasmine Carter, Blythe Kinsman, Filip Nowacki, Amalie Smith and Hollie Wilson all aiming build upon the performances that saw them secure a place on a British podium last month as they now prepare to go head-to-head with the best junior swimmers on the continent.

Carter, Kinsman and Nowacki additionally each claimed an individual European junior medal in Lithuania last July, and are joined again by Theodora Taylor, Skye Carter and Phoebe Cooper who achieved the same feat as Great Britain finished seventh on the medal table in 2024 – with three of the GB team’s 13 medal haul coming from relay events.

Nowacki is also coming off setting a new British Age Record for 17-year-old boys in the 200 breast at the AP Race International meet in a time of 2:10.53, lowering his month-old best time of 2:11.09.

Looking ahead to what is always a hugely valuable and entertaining meet, Euan Dale (Performance Pathway Lead – Swimming) commented:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the next generation to test themselves on the international stage. The focus will be on growth, development, and embracing the experience as a team.

“We’re especially excited about the relays – nothing captures the spirit of Great Britain more than athletes coming together with a team-first mentality to take on the best that Europe has to offer.”

Details of live streaming and results links still to be announced, with all latest event details published on the European Aquatics website.

aquatics gb team for european aquatics swimming championships (1st-6th july 2025):