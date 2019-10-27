Aoki & Koseki Take Down Japanese Records In 50 Breast

61ST JAPANESE SHORT COURSE SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 26th & Sunday, October 27th

Tatsumi International Swimming Center

SCM

While competing on day 2 of the 61st Japanese Short Course Swimming Championships, both Reona Aoki and Yasuhiro Koseki broke the respective women’s and men’s national records in the 50m breaststroke.

For Aoki, the 24-year-old stopped the clock tonight in Tokyo at a time of 29.97. That overtook the previous national standard of 30.06 and represents the first time ever a Japanese female has dipped under the 30-second threshold in the SCM format of the 50m breast.

Aoki is an accomplished medalist, having taken the 100m breast silver and 200m breast bronze at last year’s Asian Games, as well as 100m breast bronze at the Pan Pacific Championships.

Another medalist from last year’s Pan Pacs, Koseki, did damage in the men’s edition of the 50m breast tonight. His winning effort of 26.02 equalled the national record he put up almost exactly a year ago. The 27-year-old wound up earning 100m breast bronze at the 2018 Short Course World Championships.