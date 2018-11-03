Another 51-Mid Fly for Macneil Highlights Michigan-Iowa-Denver Day 2

MICHIGAN V. DENVER V. IOWA

November 2, 2018

Day 2 of 2

Iowa City, Iowa

The Wolverines got things done on day 2 in Iowa City, with several standout swims again.

WOMEN’S MEET DAY 2

Michigan star freshman Maggie Macneil is no one-hit wonder. After her 100 fly Michigan pool and program record 51.49 against Northwestern two weeks ago, she backed it up with a 51.57 victory today. She took down the Iowa pool record with that swim, winning by three seconds.

Virginia Tech transfer Chloe Hicks picked up her first dual meet win as a Wolverine, clocking a 2:00.20 to win the 200 back. Following up her 1000 win from yesterday was Sierra Schmidt, taking the 500 free (4:53.41) just ahead of Catie Deloof (4:54.01), typically a sprinter who showed some range with that swim.

Siobhan Haughey popped a 48.35 to own the 100 free, the only finisher under 51. That’s a season best by a hundredth from her, and she stays at 3rd in the country this year.

Michigan won the 200 free relay to close it out in 1:30.88, with Macneil, Haughey, and Deloof all between 22.3 and 22.5.

MEN’S MEET DAY 2

After clocking a ‘B’ cut with his 200 fly win last night, Miles Smachlo roared to the 100 fly win in 47.89 as the Michigan men took most of the wins again on day 2.

Ricardo Vargas also picked up where he left off with his nation-leading 1000 last night, posting a 4:23.11 to just slip past the NCAA ‘B’ cut.

Like in the 50 last night, Iowa and Denver stole away wins in the 100 free today. Iowa’s Joe Myhre was 44.23 to take the victory, with Denver’s Cameron Auchinachie not far behind for 2nd (44.52). Michigan’s Will Chan, a freshman, was 44.81 for third. Chan had a strong breast split on the opening 400 medley relay, posting a 53.66.

In the final relay, Iowa and Denver out-sprinted the Wolverines, who are having issues putting together a tough sprint core. Iowa was 1:20.30 and Denver 1:21.08, as Myhre and Jack Smith both split 19.87’s on flying starts for Iowa and Auchinachie posted a 20.01 lead-off for Denver. Chan was 20.15 leading off for Michigan and James Jones was 19.84 with a flying start, but two 20.6+’s did not get the job done for them.