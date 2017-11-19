Angel Martinez: “My Goal This Season is to Win SEC’s” (Video)

2017 ART ADAMSON INVITATIONAL

The follow-up to a thrilling women’s 200 fly race was just as exuberating, as A&M Teammates Brock Bonetti and Angel Martinez battled closely to the touch. Bonetti was out fast, splitting 48.20 at the 100 to Martinez’s 48.77. Martinez was able to close hard the last 50 though, and get Bonetti at the touch, finishing at 1:42.08 to Bonetti’s 1:42.17. That broke Martinez’s school record which he had set in prelims (1:42.93), which had broken Martinez’s previous school record from last season of 1:43.25.