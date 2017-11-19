James Guy Throws Down Sub-52 In-Season 100 Fly

2017 CSi SOUTHPORT PREPARATION MEET

Friday, November 18th

Gold Coast Aquatic Centre, Gold Coast, Queensland

LCM

Meet Information

Several notable names were on the Gold Coast competing at a local in-season meet this weekend and the competition rendered some solid results. Among Australians Chloe Gubecka, Ben Treffers and David Morgan were internationals Jordan Wilimovsky of the U.S., James Guy, Jazmin Carlin and Christopher Walker-Hebborn of Great Britain, as well as An Sehyeon of Korea.

Key Results

Competing while in the midst of a training camp in Australia, 21-year-old Olympic medalist James Guy of GBR made his presence known by throwing down the world’s 3rd fastest 100m butterfly of the season. Splitting 24.44/27.53, Guy finished in 51.97, the 7th quickest time of the young National Centre Bath swimmer’s career.

Guy’s personal best sits at the 50.67 British Natinoal Record he produced in semi-finals of the event in Budapest last year. At those World Championships, Guy surprised some by claiming bronze along with Singaporean superstar Joseph Schooling, each having clocked 50.83 to land on the podium.

Here in Australia Guy also generated major speed in the 50 fly skins races, ultimately winning the final round in a duel with homegrown talent David Morgan. Guy recorded outings of 24.98 in round 1, 24.76 in round 2 and ultimately 23.92 in round 3 to come out as king of the knock-out event.

British teammate Jazz Carlin also collected a pair of wins, though she had to fight for them against another foreign swimmer in Argentina’s Delfina Pignatiello. The women battled first in the 200m freestyle, where Carlin earned the edge in 2:02.86 to runner-up Pignatiello’s mark of 2:03.28.

Next in the 400m free, Carlin came out on top by a much closer margin, finishing with the gold in 4:17.72 while Pignatiello finished just a fingernail behind in 4:17.76. Both women were well outside their personal bests as an indication of where they are at in their training cycles currently.

Walker-Hebborn also rendered positive results, taking the men’s 50 back skins title. CWH earned times of 27.42 and 27.27 in the first 2 rounds before putting down the hammer with his 3rd round winning effort of 26.37.

Also winning for the women was Korean national record holder An Sehyeon, who easily took the 100m butterfly in the only sub-minute mark of the field. Touching in 59.78, Sehyeon wrangled up the win to add to her 200m butterfly victory, which she acquired via her effort of 2:11.58.

Wilimovsky doubled up in the mid-distance freestyle events, winning the 800m free in 8:06.84 and the 400m free in 3:55.70. Both marks check-in among the American’s top 8 performances of his career.